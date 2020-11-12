Mahama said, by building the Kejetia Market, he gave the region “the most beautiful market in the whole of West Africa”.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is currently on a six-day tour of the Ashanti region.

On his second day of the tour, Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

He listed some of his achievements in the region and named the Tafo market, Asawase market and Atonso market as a few.

In the health sector, Mahama said he constructed four hospitals for Asanteman, naming them as the Seiwua Hospital, Afari Military Hospital, Fomena Hospital and Bekwai Hospital.

The former President said he also improved the roads of several communities in the Ashanti region during his time in office.

Listing his achievements in the road sector, Mahama cited the town roads in Asawase, Suame, Tafo, Kenyasi, High School Junction-Gyinase, Bunso-High School, Kotei-Ayiduase-Campus, Emena-Buadi and Apromase-Ejisu.

He listed others as the Bonwire Junction-Bonwire road, Aprede-Parkuso road, Tikrom Bawuro-Antoa road, Bekwai town roads, New Edubiase town roads, Bonfa Junction-Asiwa road, Bekwai-Asiwa road, Kumawu-Drobonso road, and Tepa Manfo-Subrisu-Fante road.

“These were real projects I executed for Asanteman as president," he told Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during Wednesday’s visit.

In a separate interview with Abuasua FM, Mahama further aimed a subtle jab at President Akufo-Addo, suggesting the NPP government has done very little for the Ashanti region.

He said despite the region being a stronghold for the NPP, the party seems to have taken its residents for granted.

According to Mahama, the only projects that the Akufo-Addo government can boats in the region are small toilets built.

“If he mentions that he has done so much, he should unbundle the infrastructure and allow us to see the projects one by one,” the NDC flagbearer said.

“They are full of small small toilet facilities. And I got somewhere and realized that the association of contractors building these toilet facilities had not even been paid. Over 539 of them were complaining.”