ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

John Mahama in Munich for Security Conference- hosts side event on ‘Africa’s Place in a multipolar world

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Munich attending the 59th Munich Security Conference 2023. The conference provides a platform for high-level debates “on key foreign and security policy challenges”.

Mahama
Mahama

Mr. Mahama is the Chairperson of the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa. The Tana Forum in collaboration with Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V. (BDI) today, Saturday, host a side event, an MSC Regional Breakfast on ‘Africa’s Place in a multipolar world: Moving from strategy to action”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The session, which will be opened by President Mahama as Chair of the Tana Forum will be addressed by the Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, and Wolfgang Niedermark of BDI, the Federation of German Industries. South Africa’s Minister for Defence, Thandi Modise, will deliver the keynote remarks.

Mr. Mahama on Friday participated in several sessions at the Conference including a town hall discussion on Resetting Migration: Moving Toward Opportunities and a side event on Disinformation: navigating the battle of narratives.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana
J Mahama
J Mahama Pulse Ghana
Munich
Munich Pulse Ghana

See the video from the town hall discussion on Friday.

https://fb.watch/iM8DoG5YMo/?mibextid=5zvaxg

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES releases SHS/TVET placement

GES releases SHS placement; first-years to report to school on Feb 20

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

Christian Atsu Twasam

Christian Atsu's partner calls for equipment to aid rescue

___4281586___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4281586___2015___10___21___16___Ghana-Education-ServiceGES-Jobs-in-Ghana

GES finally releases SHS/TVET placement for 2022 BECE graduates