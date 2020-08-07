According to him, he is not against the policy but just does not support its poor implementation.

In a Twitter post, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said anyone that says he intends to cancel the Free SHS policy is a “bloody liar”.

“Free SHS has come to stay. If anyone comes to you that I, John Mahama, the son of E.A. Mahama is going to cancel FREE SHS, tell that person he or she is a bloody liar,” he wrote.

“What I am against is the poor implementation that has put a lot of burden of parents.”

The Free SHS policy was the flagship campaign message of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections.

The policy was successfully rolled out in September 2017, with hundreds of thousands of students benefiting.