Kaneshie building collapses: one feared trapped

One person is feared trapped under the rubble and a number of construction workers who were in the building before the collapse sustained various degrees of injury.

A storey building under construction at Kanashie in the Norther Industrial Area Saturday collapsed.

Joy FM is that there about 20 labourers working on the building.

Three of the injured have been rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment, the report adds.

Police and Fire Service personnel have been to the scene to investigate the cause of the collapse.

