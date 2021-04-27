Kissi Agyebeng's close link with controversial Agyapa law firm worrying - Bright Simons

In a Twitter post, Bright Simons said: "Mr. Agyebeng is a fine lawyer. But if he wants to be SP as reported then he must COMMIT to recuse himself from ALL Agyapa matters. Given his close links to White & Case & ALA (run by Agyapa supporter, Mr. Okyere-Darko) else CSOs will oppose his appointment."

Amidu resigns over Agyapa deal

Martin Amidu resigned as the Special Prosecutor over interference in his work by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties Transaction.

Amidu alleged that the President attempted to convince him to include a response from the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta in his report which he declined because "that would have compromised my independence as the Special Prosecutor."

Bright Simons adding his voice to the appointment of Agyebeng to occupy the Office of the Special Prosecutor said "The former Special Prosecutor resigned over the Agyapa deal. CSOs believe that his "corruption risk assessment" saved the country $billions & was his biggest legacy. The decision to appoint a lawyer super-close to the law firms behind Agyapa gives CSOs every reason to be worried."

Appointment

Kissi Agyebeng has been appointed as the next Special Prosecutor.

In a letter to the Presidency, the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, said he was satisfied that "Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related matters, is of high moral character and proven integrity and satisfies all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959."

