The ranking by the Washington-based US News & World Report 2019, the university placed 14th on the African continent and 706th out of selected 1,500 best universities worldwide.

The ranking and evaluating universities were based on their research performance and its ratings by members of the academic community around the world and in its region.

The ranking according to U.S. News and World Report is produced to provide insight into how universities compare globally so that prospective students could make the best choices.

It, therefore, focuses specifically on the institution’s academic research and overall reputation. The overall best global universities rankings encompass the top 1,500 institutions spread across 81 countries globally.

The first step in producing these rankings, which are powered by Clarivate Analytics Incites, involved creating a pool of 1,599 Universities that is used to rank the top 1,500 schools. The second step is to calculate the rankings using the 13 indicators and weights that U.S. News chose to measure global research performance.

Each of the 1,500 top-ranked university's profile pages on usnews.com lists the overall global score as well as numerical ranks for the 13 indicators, allowing students, academics and university leaders to compare each university's standing in each indicator.

These indicators include; global research reputation, regional research reputation, publications, books authored, conference papers, normalised citation impact, total citations, number of publications that are among the 10% most cited, percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited, international collaboration - relative to country, international collaboration, number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited in their respective field, percentage of total publications that are among the top 1% most highly cited papers, and general reputation.

With a global score of 42.4, KNUST had a global reputation for research of 1,044, a regional research reputation of 21. It also obtained 1,572 publications, 1,189 books, 1,444 conferences, 33 normalisation citation impact and a total citation of 1,0409.

Also, KNUST attained 949 percentage of total publications that are among the 10 percent most cited, 381 International collaborations - relative to the country, and 15 International collaborations. This latest ranking projects KNUST as the best University for teaching, learning and research in Ghana and West Africa as a whole.

These universities located in African countries, including South Africa, Egypt, and Uganda, have been numerically ranked based on their positions in the overall Best Global Universities rankings. Each institution was evaluated based on its research performance and its ratings by members of the academic community around the world and in the region.

The U.S. News & World Report is a multi-platform publisher of news and information, which includes; annual print and e-book versions of its authoritative rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools and Best Hospitals in the World.