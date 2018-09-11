Kofi Annan’s mortal remains arrive in Accra

news

The remains of former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, have arrived in Ghana for his state burial.

The remains of the former international diplomat arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday evening.

Accompanying Kofi Annan’s body was his widow Nane Maria Annan, his children and some executives of the United Nations.

Draped in a UN Flag, the body was received by President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Armed Forces on behalf of the people of Ghana.

The body of the late UN General Secretary will today (Tuesday) be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre.

This is to allow the public file past the body to pay their last respects to the statesman.

On Wednesday, chiefs, Members of Parliament and Ministers of State, will also have their turn to pay their last respects to the late Kofi Annan.

He will then be laid to rest on September 13 at the new Military Cemetary, following a burial service at the at the International Conference Centre.