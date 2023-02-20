Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are 2 different individuals — GRA responds to Ablakwa

Following up with his allegations which he had shared on various media platforms, the North Tongu MP on January 25, 2023, filed a request asking the GRA to explain why one person could be issued with two different TINs which the country's laws forbid.

In two requests to the Commissioner General of the GRA and the Registrar General, Ablakwa is asking for information on the actions the two institutions have undertaken to address the supposed multiple identities and Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) being used by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng or Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

He wants to find out how long it will take the GRA to conclusively address the issues he has raised under the laws of the country.

However, the GRA in a letter dated February 3, 2023, addressed to Okudzeto Ablakwa, explained how the different TINS were acquired by the two persons.