The two nominees are returning to the roles they served in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's first term.

Meanwhile, a former NDC MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has said that he doubts if any of the nominees so far will be rejected by Parliament.

While speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, the former Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament told Samson Lardy Anyenini that he personally hopes those nominees who have not proven to be fit for the positions they are being appointed to will be rejected but he doesn’t see it happening.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

“I have a hope that some of the nominees who do not show they are fit for the job will be rejected by the panel members because that is their job."

“I have my doubts they will be rejected. Not a single person because all I hear are people talking about the fact that somebody has not been able to speak good English or somebody does not understand the portfolio he has been given.

“But you must not take it away from the President that he had a minimum assessment of the capacity of his nominees to deliver on his policies and that is why he nominated them in the first place,” he added.