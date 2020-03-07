This was after the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on Friday investigated the case which involved a Ghanaian woman who had returned from the United States of America.

The patient is said to have reported at Korle Bu on Thursday afternoon with symptoms of the disease.

Since the global outbreak of coronavirus, 46 suspected cases in Ghana that have all tested negative.

The virus has now killed more than 3,450 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations since the outbreak first emerged in China in December. Over 3,000 of those deaths have been in China.

Meanwhile, Togo has confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The government in an official statement noted that the patient is a 42-year-old woman who was resident in the capital, Lomé.

Her nationality was however not disclosed.

The patient, before being diagnosed, had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March.

The patient has since been isolated and is receiving treatment. Authorities say she is currently in a stable condition.