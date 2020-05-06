According to the council, churches and religious bodies will adhere to social distancing directives by government, therefore the ban should be lifted.

Executive member of the Council and President of the Full Gospel Church International, Bishop S.N Mensah who made the call said churches have proper structures and the capacity to roll out effective social distancing and safety measures unlike the market places and other business centres which have a challenge adhering to safety etiquettes.

“You see the ban was on social gathering but we have parliament meeting…in the markets, they say social distancing but markets sometimes are crowded so if we can have people meeting at the market and parliament is meeting", he said.

"Recently chiefs were installing their traditional leaders which was not the best, so I think preventing church and asking church members not to meet is not the best."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Bishop Mensah also said that "At this time we’re all helping to put in some mechanisms so we are expecting that in the shortest possible time, churches should be able to meet but with certain conditions in place."

"For instance, the church should not be full to 50 per cent capacity or 50 per cent capacity, having sanitisers and putting in place all the necessary protocols and some guidelines to govern the running of the church.”