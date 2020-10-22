He said the military had no business shooting into a crowd of unarmed protestors at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The incident has attracted a worldwide condemnation including that of Ghana's President and Chairman of ECOWAS, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking exclusively on TV3, the NDC flagbearer said the incident is regrettable and the Nigerian government has to take steps to curb the situation.

“What happened in Nigeria is regrettable. I don’t believe the security services should be so high handed against unarmed demonstrators. ECOWAS is responsible for peace and security in the sub-region.

“When you are ECOWAS chair you take an interest in what’s happening in other West African countries.”

He added: “Ghana should have particular interest in the issues of Nigeria. Nigeria is a country of strategic security interest to Ghana. If anything happens it affects Ghana. We are the closest English speaking neighbours to Nigeria. Also in terms of trade; the biggest trade in West Africa is between Ghana and Nigeria.”

He further stated that the youthful nature of Africa’s current generation poses an issue of dire concern.

“We have a youth bulge. Our population is very young. It’s an advantage in terms of young strong labour. The young people are seeing that their opportunities are dwindling.”