The suspect, Kobina Aggrey, is reported to have made serious threats against his neighbour, including saying he would cut him into pieces.

However, standing before trail at a court presided over by Judge Abena Buansi Amponsah, the suspect pleaded not guilty to threat of death.

Explaining the background of the case, Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Iddrisu Yakubo, identified the complainant as Smith George, a health worker.

He said Mr. Smith reported that he had gotten wind of information suggesting Aggrey was accusing him in the neighbourhood of snatching his girlfriend.

Upon confronting the accused in his home, Mr. Smith said Aggrey picked up a cutlass and threatened to cut him into pieces.

The Prosecutor said it took the intervention of eyewitnesses to save the situation, after which Mr. Smith filed a complaint with the Police.

Aggrey has since been granted a GH¢10,000 bail with two sureties, while the case has been adjourned to July 9, 2020.