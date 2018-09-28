Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Man jailed 2 years for stealing 'borla' bin in Kumasi


Crime Man jailed 2 years for stealing 'borla' bin in Kumasi

Rufai, a father of four, admitted the charge in court and begged for forgiveness, however, his plea was thwarted away by the sitting judge.

  • Published:
jail.jpg play

Mohammed Rufai, a forty-eight-year-old man, has been jailed two years with hard labour by a district court in Nkawie.

He was guilty of stealing a waste bin that belonged to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KNA).

Rufai, a father of four, admitted the charge in court and begged for forgiveness, however, his plea was thwarted away by the sitting judge.

Prosecuting, Inspector Stephen Amugbel, told the court presided by Mr. Michael Johnson Abbey, that on September 22, this year, Rufai was spotted by a KMA worker, Madam Eva Amoateng, at about 6.30pm, at Kejetia carrying a wastebin with KMA embossed on it.

READ ALSO: Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier

Reports from court indicated that Rufai showed remorse and he pleaded: "Please, have mercy on me, I am not a thief, and I can say that to the glory of God. I found the bin on a refuse dump at the race course, and I thought it was discarded. I am the breadwinner of my family of four, please have mercy on me.”

Man jailed 2 years for stealing 'borla' bin in Kumasi play

Man jailed 2 years for stealing 'borla' bin in Kumasi

 

The prosecution said the woman questioned Rufai about the dustbin but he ignored her.

Insp Amugbel said the worker raised the alarm and with the help of other people Rufai was arrested and handed over to the Assembly member of the area, who also took him to the police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Trade Feud: Buhari meets Ghana President to discuss attacks on Nigerian traders Trade Feud Buhari meets Ghana President to discuss attacks on Nigerian traders
Marijuana Legalization: I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes - Kwame Sefa-Kayi Marijuana Legalization I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes - Kwame Sefa-Kayi
Brutality: Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute Brutality Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute
Attorney-General describes Amidu‘s outbursts as ‘surprising‘ Attorney-General describes Amidu‘s outbursts as ‘surprising‘
Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu needs more time to start work - Obiri Boahen Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu needs more time to start work - Obiri Boahen
Healthcare: Health Ministry increases prices of NHIA medicines Healthcare Health Ministry increases prices of NHIA medicines

Recommended Videos

International Relations: Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt International Relations Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt
Local News: New changes in Police service Local News New changes in Police service
Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1



Top Articles

1 State Visit US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana in Octoberbullet
2 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude testbullet
3 Marijuana Legalization I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes -...bullet
4 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana –...bullet
5 Assault Charge Court fines Obinim for assaulting teenagersbullet
6 Spiritual Matters I have a personal relationship with Adam and...bullet
7 Opinion Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloebullet
8 Expired Foods Saga NADMO boss should be sacked for...bullet
9 Police Charges NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with...bullet
10 Protest Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
4 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
10 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet

Local

We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Findings Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President
Special Prosecutor 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu
Expired Goods NADMO stores manager suspended over distribution of expired items
Foreign Aid Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China
X
Advertisement