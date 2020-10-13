Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo said some criminals tried to attack him while he was on his way to disburse money to communities affected by the recent floods.

He explained that the robbers tried to block his convoy, but some security personnel arrived on time to foil their attempt.

“Fortunately the police came in. But then at the time, they had already shot a motor rider on the leg. I was with the chiefs distributing the money when they brought him. They quickly rushed him to the hospital. I was alarmed, so I quickly had to go back to Walewale,” Mr. Somo said on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

“That particular road is noted for robbery. Because of that, we mounted a number of security checks in the area and that had helped in curbing the attacks.

“But recently, the police had an accident in the area, and so they had toned down a bit, so I am sure these robbers wanted to take advantage of the situation. But luck evaded them.”

The MCE was given GHc100,000 by government to support victims in Gaagbini, Dimia, Tinkaya, Banawa and other villages affected by the floods.

Torrential rains in the region have submerged several communities, leaving some residents homeless.

Mr. Somo said he suspects the robbers were after the money, insisting he has since upgraded his security.

“We are suspecting they came after the GHS100,000. Since then, I have had to move about with security. That way, my security is assured while disbursing the money,” he added.