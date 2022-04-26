This was announced by the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who expressed excitement at the development.
Medical students evacuated from Ukraine start paid internship at Battor hospital
First batch of Ghanaian students who fled from war-torn Ukraine have started a paid internship with the Battor Catholic Hospital in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region.
"Happy to hear that the first batch of our paid internship and free accommodation initiative for interested medical students who fled Ukraine have commenced work today at the reputable Battor Catholic Hospital in my beloved constituency," the lawmaker wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, April 25.
Last month, Ablakwa, who happens to be the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, disclosed that he had negotiated a paid internship for 20 medical student evacuees from Ukraine at the health facility within his constituency.
"I am elated to announce that I have successfully negotiated for paid internship opportunities for 20 medical student evacuees from Ukraine at the reputable Battor Catholic Hospital in my beloved constituency," the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wrote, adding, "The package also includes support in securing accommodation and feeding."
He further disclosed that interested medical students would first have to apply to the hospital, after which they would be screened for the job.
"All interested Ukrainian medical students who escaped the ongoing war must apply directly to the Medical Superintendent of the Battor Catholic Hospital from today. The hospital will strictly vet and screen all suitable applicants without any interference," he said.
The lawmaker expressed confidence that the arrangement would be mutually beneficial to both the medical students and the hospital.
"Glad this win-win initiative would offer our celebrated hospital additional hands to improve health delivery in my constituency, and also help in the interim to provide practical skills for our compatriots who have been through hell and are now considering their future options.
"Would be great to see other health facilities replicate this North Tongu/Battor Catholic Hospital initiative."
When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out and Ghanaian students got stranded in Ukraine, the opposition National Democratic MP was consistent in calling on the government to ensure their speedy evacuation from harm’s way. He then travelled to Romania, Ukraine’s neighbour, where some of the students had moved to, to show solidarity wit
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh