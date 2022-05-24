Nana Akosua Konadu returns to TV after two years

The Hard Truth is a current affairs talk show which delves into significant national issues facing the Ghanaian populace.

The show has had some important personalities and public figures on the hot seat and is noted to be one of the toughest and most interrogative current affairs shows in the country due to her style of interview.

The show is dated to run on Joy News Channel starting on May 24, 2022, at 6 pm, every Tuesday.

The Hard Truth is noted for addressing key national issues by probing guests and personalities such as captains of industries, senior government officials, presidents, executives of leading organizations, musicians, and public figures.