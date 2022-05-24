RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Akosua Konadu returns to TV after two years

Kojo Emmanuel

Television personality and host of the 'Hard Truth' Nana Akosua Konadu makes a comeback and her fans can't wait to see her on television after a long break off the set.

The talk show host and entrepreneur took a maternity break off television for about 2 years and finally announced her comeback on her official social media page.

The Hard Truth is a current affairs talk show which delves into significant national issues facing the Ghanaian populace.

The show has had some important personalities and public figures on the hot seat and is noted to be one of the toughest and most interrogative current affairs shows in the country due to her style of interview.

The show is dated to run on Joy News Channel starting on May 24, 2022, at 6 pm, every Tuesday.

The Hard Truth is noted for addressing key national issues by probing guests and personalities such as captains of industries, senior government officials, presidents, executives of leading organizations, musicians, and public figures.

The former co-host of the AM Show expressed her interest in returning back to the screen and her fans seem super excited about her coming back.

