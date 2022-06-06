Ablakwa in a Twitter post quoted Proverbs 21:3 which reads— "Doing what is right and fair pleases the LORD more than an offering."
National Cathedral: Read Proverbs 21:3 and stop ungodly act — Ablakwa to Nana Addo
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to read Proverbs 21:3 in the Bible and stop the ungodly and unconstitutional actions in the name of a National Cathedral offering unto God.
He said: "We pray Prez Akufo-Addo ponders over this scripture and stops all his ungodly and unconstitutional actions in the name of a National Cathedral offering unto God."
Earlier, the NDC MP published a letter alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Finance Minister had authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral project.
According to him, the release projected insensitivity on the part of a government that had failed to honour monthly payment of stipends to a category of workers amid the current economic challenges the country is facing.
"Considering the current debilitating economic crisis, why is the Akufo-Addo government releasing a colossal GH¢25 million for the National Cathedral project?" he quizzed.
"Shockingly"...this is the same government claiming lack of funds to pay NABCo trainees, school feeding caterers, service personnel, the 3-year no-textbooks-syndrome, etc," Ablakwa stated.
He said: "This gross lack of priority cannot be pleasing to the compassionate God we all serve.
"It is also important to stress that this manifestly insensitive conduct is without parliamentary approval — we shall be demanding urgent answers in Parliament."
The National Cathedral being constructed will house chapels and baptistery, a 5,000-seater main auditorium which will be expandable to a 15,000-seating capacity for national events and celebrations.
In March 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo laid the foundation stone for the commencement of work on the much-talked-about building of the National Cathedral.
But after years and months when the President cut the sod for work to start on the National Cathedral, very little had taken place when activities were halted.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh