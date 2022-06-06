National Cathedral: Read Proverbs 21:3 and stop ungodly act — Ablakwa to Nana Addo

He said: "We pray Prez Akufo-Addo ponders over this scripture and stops all his ungodly and unconstitutional actions in the name of a National Cathedral offering unto God."

Earlier, the NDC MP published a letter alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Finance Minister had authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral project.

According to him, the release projected insensitivity on the part of a government that had failed to honour monthly payment of stipends to a category of workers amid the current economic challenges the country is facing.

"Considering the current debilitating economic crisis, why is the Akufo-Addo government releasing a colossal GH¢25 million for the National Cathedral project?" he quizzed.

"Shockingly"...this is the same government claiming lack of funds to pay NABCo trainees, school feeding caterers, service personnel, the 3-year no-textbooks-syndrome, etc," Ablakwa stated.

He said: "This gross lack of priority cannot be pleasing to the compassionate God we all serve.

"It is also important to stress that this manifestly insensitive conduct is without parliamentary approval — we shall be demanding urgent answers in Parliament."

The National Cathedral being constructed will house chapels and baptistery, a 5,000-seater main auditorium which will be expandable to a 15,000-seating capacity for national events and celebrations.

In March 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo laid the foundation stone for the commencement of work on the much-talked-about building of the National Cathedral.