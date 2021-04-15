RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

National consensus must promote responsible and viable small-scale mining - Nana Addo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

"Out of this maiden consultative dialogue, I hope we will build a national consensus around a national policy on small scale mining, that promotes a responsible, viable, environmentally sustainable small-scale mining industry, which has discarded the use of mercury, chan fans, and excavators, which has barred the involvement of foreign nationals, and which has rejected the destruction of our forests, environment and water bodies."

Galamsey

Pulse Ghana

These were the words of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Consultative Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining, organized by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the Forum, President Akufo-Addo noted that certain occurrences, especially in the run-up to the election on December 7, last, inspired his insistence on the whole nation having a national conversation on galamsey.

According to President Akufo-Addo, it is time the Ghanaian people acknowledged that "Ghana is not made up of only the humans, but is also made up of the soil, the mountains and valleys, the forests, the rivers, the lakes, the seas, and the plant and animal life as well. Without them, we, humans, cannot, and will not, survive; and so they also need nurturing."

READ MORE: Top gov't officials in hot waters as Anas releases galamsey fraud part 2

Whilst stressing that there is nothing wrong with mining, or trying to exploit the minerals the nation has been with, he explained that mining becomes problematic and dangerous, when methods employed pose a danger to the land, the water bodies, and the very lives of the people.

"Mining becomes a danger to the society when, after extracting the gold, diamond, or other stones and minerals, the land is left degraded and poisoned with toxic materials, the water bodies are turned into entities that can no longer support life, and plants and fish cannot survive in our rivers," he added.

President Akufo-Addo continued: "We have had beautiful and majestic rivers and streams. Today, there is not much to celebrate about the Pra or the Birim, and there is not much to be excited about over our famed thick forests and the animals that inhabit them. Unacceptable mining and logging practices have laid them to waste."

The holding of the national conversation on galamsey, he explained, is crucial because "we cannot have one part of the political divide campaigning for galamsey in the bush, and the other waging an official fight against galamsey in the open."

The President noted that "we do not need foreigners to campaign for the protection of Ghanaian land, our inheritance. We do not need special interest groups to campaign for the protection of Ghanaian soil, flora, and fauna. It is the land of our birth, it is the land we inhabit, it is the land that supports our lives and livelihoods, it is the land we named Ghana at independence sixty-four (64) years ago, and we, the Ghanaian people, must be its best protectors."

He, thus, appealed for the deliberations at the 2-day consultative dialogue to be devoid of partisanship or narrow parochial interests, adding that "we should be able to build a broad-based national consensus around the necessity to stamp out the menace of illegal small-scale mining, and the need to support and grow responsible small-scale mining."

"I am determined to enforce the laws on illegal mining no matter the subject, high or low. I will, however, not act on the basis of hearsay or mere allegations without more. I will not hesitate to act, though, where the evidence is hard before the Police, and I will do so irrespective of the standing of the person or persons involved. That is the true meaning of equality before the law," President Akufo-Addo added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]