He said misconceptions about the group are 'unfortunate and baseless.'

He made the comments on Saturday when he was honoured as a founding father for the 2019 masonic year by the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

“On the system of freemasonry as a whole and the interdependence of its several parts, it is intended partly to dispel the unfortunate misconceptions, delusions and downright fake news about freemasonry which are baseless and without iota of truth whatsoever,” he said.

According to him, “Charity is a distinguishing characteristics of Freemason."

"Freemasonry is also defined by its charity which blesses those who give as well as those who receive,” he further added.

In January, ﻿the Grand Lodge of Ghana, the mother body of Freemasons in Ghana, clarified that the grou is not a secret society engaged in human and other sacrifices for wealth and power

The Grand Master of the group, Most Worshipful Bro Naval Captain Kwadjo Adunkwa Butan, said the primary purpose of being a Freemason is to serve and to make the world a better place for humanity.

He said unfortunately, the group has become synonymous with occultism and evil practices of idol worship because of the activities of unscrupulous persons who would do anything for fame and wealth.

"We are humans just like everybody else," he said on Thursday at the launch of the group’s 10th anniversary at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

"We do not possess special powers or have secret gods we worship; and being a Freemason does not give money, power or fame," he insisted.

Freemasonry is officially described as a "craft of boys" club that promotes charity, integrity, honesty, fairness and grooms young men to be responsible adults.”

It has been in existence since the time of the building of King Solomon’s Temple about 4,000 years ago.