Women undergo skills training to be entrepreneurs

The training forms part of the foundation’s objective of building the capacity of women and equipping them with entrepreneurial skills to improve their standards of living.

Speaking on the sidelines of the program, the founder of the Janeserf foundation, Bernice Boakye Yiadom expressed satisfaction with the program and noted with confidence that the participants have been impacted with enough knowledge and skill to improve their lives.

Pulse Ghana

She said "We trained them on disinfectant and soap making. So there was training in soaps, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, brown sugar preparation among others.

"They are well resourced in this and I believe it will help them become self-reliant and improve their lives. We are looking at a better community and improve the standard of living. We want to have more job opportunities and less teenage pregnancies.

She disclosed that the participants were also equipped with knowledge in entrepreneurship.

"Our next step is to help them with some capital injunction to enable them to kickstart the whole event. We train them in bookkeeping and entrepreneurship as well," she said.

Some of the trainees who spoke to the media were grateful for the opportunity, noting that they have been blessed with skills that will help them make establish their own businesses.

"I have learnt a lot from this. With the liquid soap, if buy the materials, it will help us produce the soap, sell and get something to take care of our families. They have helped us in various ways and it has really helped. I believe it will help me and my family," she added.