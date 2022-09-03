Nigerian church donates GH¢11,500 to Ghana's National Cathedral

According to Wilson, the amount represents a seed, which is their quota because they're part of the well-being of the nation.

He said: "Since we're part of the nation, whatever the nation asks us to do, we have to participate."

The donation comes after the project has been suspended due to insufficient funds.

On the part of Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, he said "We have the contractors and their staff on site, but the work has been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives we can begin work again."

He stated that "our ability to complete this work keenly depends on Ghanaians supporting it."

Earlier, the government appealed to Ghanaians to support the construction of the National Cathedral with GH¢100 monthly contributions.

The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta said the objective is to get about a million Ghanaians contributing to the construction.

He indicated that an endowment fund will be set for such contributions.

During the mid-year budget review presentation on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Ofori-Atta said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

He said "Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building."

"This state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed "Ketoa Biaa Nsua" will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral.