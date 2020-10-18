William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe, who is popularly known as Ras Gege, is said to have died yesterday.

News of his death was first broken by the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Mr. Bannerman the Youth Organiser’s death has been greatly felt by the rank and file of the constituency.

It is with great sorrow that I received the news of our Youth Organizer, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe’s passing.

The grief, pain and sorrow of his loss has been felt collectively within the rank and file of our dear Odododiodioo.

His legacy which has always been affirmed by his commitment to party will be missed dearly.

On behalf of the Constituency, I convey our sympathies to his family and loved ones and also pray they find comfort in the Lord.

While we find solace in knowing that our brother is resting in the bossom of His Maker with no pain, struggle or worries, we are equally burdened and inspired by the work we have ahead of us to uphold his legacy.

To God we belong and to God we shall return.

Rest well Ras Gege, my brother and friend.

From Nii Lante Bannerman, NPP PC for Odododiodioo.