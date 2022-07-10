Nurses and Midwives threaten to strike if 20% COLA is not paid

The nurses and midwives, therefore, called on the government to pay the 20% COLA to all public sector workers to enable them to cope with the high cost of living.

President of the association, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo said nurses and midwives go through various stress and challenges in their line of duties, therefore, if some workers are demanding allowances, they would also push for the same.

"We are calling for engagement on these matters not necessarily a strike at this time but it would be inevitable if what we are expecting doesn't happen and we are left in limbo as we see ourselves this time," she said on Accra-based 3FM.

She stated that the cost of living allowance cannot be given to just one or two professional bodies or one trade union and the others left out.