Obinim fined GH¢1,200 for illegally fixing siren on his V8

A statement by the Ghana Police Service on its Facebook page said "The attention of the Police was drawn to a video in which a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number GR 5150 – 22 was captured fitted with strobe lights and siren contrary to road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

"Police investigation upon a review of the video footage led to the arrest of the driver Eric Kofi Agyeman and the owner of the vehicle, Bishop Daniel Obinim".

Use of sirens regulated by law

The Road Traffic Regulations Regulation 74(3) of L.I. 2180 of the Act provides that a siren may be fitted as a warning appliance and used on certain categories of motor vehicles. First, we have "the government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State."

The second category is "a police vehicle", the third category is "a motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic."