Okudzeto Ablakwa unveils homes for 300 Akosombo Dam Spillage victims

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has officially inaugurated the second phase of a housing project designed for constituents who faced displacement due to the Akosombo dam spillage.

image 4
image 4

Executed by the esteemed Ghanaian conglomerate, First Sky Group, the initiative, known as the "Safe Alternative Housing Project," aims to assist around 300 victims of the spillage.

image 3
image 3 Pulse Ghana
Image 2
Image 2 Pulse Ghana

This initiative comes in the aftermath of water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA) initiated on September 15, 2023, in response to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir, the spillage led to the overflowing of the Volta River.

The resulting flooding impacted settlements in nine different district assemblies across the Volta and Eastern regions, including North, Central, and South Tongu District Assemblies, Asuogyaman, Shai Osudoku, and Ada.

image 1
image 1 Pulse Ghana

Approximately 15,000 people in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions were displaced by the flooding, prompting a swift response to address the housing needs of those affected.

On Thursday, October 19, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in collaboration with the First Sky Group, initiated a housing project to relocate approximately 12,000 North Tongu constituents who had been adversely affected by the flood.

The member of parliament, Mr. Ablakwa emphasized that the relocation efforts aim to restore the dignity of the people of North Tongu, providing them with healthier living conditions.

Furthermore, this initiative will release 21 schools from serving as temporary shelters, allowing children to return to their educational pursuits.

image 5
image 5 Pulse Ghana
image 4
image 4 Pulse Ghana

In addition to offering land for the project, the community of North Tongu has demonstrated its commitment by expressing readiness to contribute communal labor support to ensure the success of the initiative.

The unveiling of the housing project signifies a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to assist and rehabilitate those affected by the Akosombo dam spillage, showcasing the collaborative spirit between governmental representatives and private entities in addressing crucial societal challenges.

