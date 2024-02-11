Okudzeto Ablakwa unveils homes for 300 Akosombo Dam Spillage victims

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

This initiative comes in the aftermath of water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA) initiated on September 15, 2023, in response to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir, the spillage led to the overflowing of the Volta River.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resulting flooding impacted settlements in nine different district assemblies across the Volta and Eastern regions, including North, Central, and South Tongu District Assemblies, Asuogyaman, Shai Osudoku, and Ada.

Pulse Ghana

Approximately 15,000 people in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions were displaced by the flooding, prompting a swift response to address the housing needs of those affected.

On Thursday, October 19, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in collaboration with the First Sky Group, initiated a housing project to relocate approximately 12,000 North Tongu constituents who had been adversely affected by the flood.

The member of parliament, Mr. Ablakwa emphasized that the relocation efforts aim to restore the dignity of the people of North Tongu, providing them with healthier living conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, this initiative will release 21 schools from serving as temporary shelters, allowing children to return to their educational pursuits.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

In addition to offering land for the project, the community of North Tongu has demonstrated its commitment by expressing readiness to contribute communal labor support to ensure the success of the initiative.