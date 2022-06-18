Otabil never resigned, he excused himself - National Cathedral Secretariat says

"The Board of Trustees had to be registered as the directors of the company. A member of the Trustees, Dr Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, had indicated that he couldn’t give the needed attention to the project, so didn’t register," the statement clarified.

"So, Dr Mensa Otabil did not resign from the Board as being alleged, but excused himself at the point of registration of the Directors in July 2019. For the avoidance of all doubt, Dr Otabil has not been a member of the Board or Trustees since July 2019. Dr Mensa Otabil, nonetheless, remains actively interested in the project and continues to share his views on strategy with the Secretariat. The continuous use of his name and pictures on the websites and publications was an administrative lapse by the Secretariat."

The statement signed by the Executive Director of the National Cathedral, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, went further to rubbish claims of financial malfeasance in the building of the cathedral in which the members of the secretariat are allegedly complicit.

"Following a procurement process approved by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), and with the input of the Attorney-General, a contract was developed and signed between the office of the President and Sir David Adjaye and Associates in August 2019 for full Architectural and Engineering Services for the project," the statement stated in part.