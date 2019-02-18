The disturbances by the university students against the Vice Chancellor led to closure of the school for a while.

The Asantehene, who doubles as the Chancellor of the University, has appointed a former Supreme Court Judge, Rose Constance Owusu to chair the committee.

He said there is a long way ahead to repair the damage done to the school’s integrity.

“Its significance, however, goes beyond this university and stretches to encompass the entire stage of tertiary education in Ghana. Most of the challenges faced by our university may be at play in the rest of our state-owned universities.”

The Committee has been tasked to determine the immediate and remote causes while also considering matters which in their opinion are germane to the inquiry’s ultimate goal.

They are expected to make recommendations to avert any future recurrence, based on their findings.