The amount is specifically meant for the upgrade of lot one of the road, which stretches from the Tema Roundabout through Kpong to the Adomi Bridge.

As part of the project, 19 pedestrian bridges and two intersections will be constructed at Ashaiman Roundabout and Asutuare Junction.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, a Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi, described the project as very important.

Residents have often lamented about the poor state of the Eastern Corridor road

“It is good that that project has made adequate funding for geotechnical investigation. Mr. Speaker, the previous speaker mentioned what we are going to do on the road,” he said.

“The first 14 kilometres is a three-lane on each side. Then we will continue with two lanes on each side and then we’ll end up 11 kilometres with a single lane on the other side.

“This is a very important project that I want the House to approve because it is now going to join the Eastern Corridor project that we started from Asikuma junction towards the north so it is a very good project.”

The Eastern Corridor road is one of the major roads in the country, as it links the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Volta, Oti and Upper East regions.

However, the road has often made headlines due to its deplorable state over the years.

The road was initially scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020, but works have since been delayed.