The money from the fund will be used for the GH¢1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme.

The Finance minister while addressing Parliament on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, said: "these are extraordinary and sobering times and we must respond with a deep a sense of social justice so that our very humanity is not compromised".

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

As part of other measures, the government has put in place a GH¢600 million soft loan scheme with a two-year repayment plan for micro, small and medium scale businesses.

The Finance Minister has already indicated that the cumulative effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Ghana GH¢9.505 billion.

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have hit 313 with one more death recorded as of Tuesday, the Ghana Health Service announced.