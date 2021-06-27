RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parts of Accra floods after a 5-hour torrential rain

Authors:

Evans Annang

Accra, the capital city of Ghana is known for its perennial flooding issue and it hasn't been different this year.

Accra floods
Accra floods

Though the rains have been a little charitable this year, it finally poured this afternoon and as expected, parts of the city was under water.

The five-hour heavy rainfall, obstructed the flow of vehicular traffic on the Weija Barrier – West Hills Mall stretch of the Kasoa Highway, Haatso stretch, UPSA and Shiashie among other areas.

This comes a day after Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) predicted that more floods will hit Ghana’s major cities including Accra, Takoradi, Tema and Kumasi during this year’s rainy season.

Below are some pictures and videos of the floods on social media

