Parts of Accra floods after a 5-hour torrential rain

Though the rains have been a little charitable this year, it finally poured this afternoon and as expected, parts of the city was under water.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Accra, the capital city of Ghana is known for its perennial flooding issue and it hasn't been different this year.
Though the rains have been a little charitable this year, it finally poured this afternoon and as expected, parts of the city was under water.
The five-hour heavy rainfall, obstructed the flow of vehicular traffic on the Weija Barrier – West Hills Mall stretch of the Kasoa Highway, Haatso stretch, UPSA and Shiashie among other areas.
This comes a day after Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) predicted that more floods will hit Ghana’s major cities including Accra, Takoradi, Tema and Kumasi during this year’s rainy season.
Below are some pictures and videos of the floods on social media
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh