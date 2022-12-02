People behind National Cathedral should face trial for causing financial loss — NDC man

His reactions come after Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, accused Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of breaching laws by withdrawing funds from the Consolidated Fund for the construction of the national cathedral.

According to him, Ofori-Atta engaged in the act without the required parliamentary approval.

The Finance Minister was accused of "unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 78 of the 1992 Constitution, supposedly for the construction of the President’s Cathedral," thus demanding his removal from office.

But Ofori-Atta has insisted that he breached no law in releasing funds for the national cathedral project.

Appearing before an eight-member ad-hoc committee tasked to probe a censure motion against him, he said "I say with both humility and confidence that I have not breached the Constitution in making payments to support the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana."

He also denied claims by the proponents of the motion that he made an unconstitutional withdrawal from the Consolidated Fund to fund the project.

In an earlier statement, Ofori-Atta announced that GH¢339m has been spent so far on the cathedral project.

Also, the Finance Ministry, in a document submitted to the ad hoc committee that recently investigated Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on seven allegations over which a censure motion has been filed against him, noted that a total amount of GH¢113,040,654.86 has been paid to Messers Sir David Adjaye and Associates, the consulting firm working on the cathedral.