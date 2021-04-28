Photos: Charlotte Osei, Kweku Baako, others visit Nana Addo

The visit was to express appreciation to the presidency for their support when his mother, Gloria Aba Addison, passed on.
Kweku Baako Jnr, the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, and his family have paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the seat of government.
Baako's mother, Gloria Aba Addison, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Ghana Maritime Hospital.
Expressing his condolences and that of Nana Addo, the Vice President assured Kweku Baako and his family of the nation's prayers and support "in these difficult times."
According to Bawumia, even though Madam Addison was advanced in age, her death was a sad one since the vacuum she had created could never be filled.
Kweku Baako was accompanied by his wife Mrs. Isha Baako, his sisters Judy Akosua Larbi Osei and Sabina Chinibuah, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), a relative, and other members of the family to thank the president and his vice for their support.
Madam Faustina Nelson and Ade Coker, both family members were also part of the delegation.
Akosua Larbi Akosua Larbi presented three photo albums to the President, Vice President, and the Chief of Staff.
The family delegation was led by Abusuapayin George Enninful.
