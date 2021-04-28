Photos: Charlotte Osei, Kweku Baako, others visit Nana Addo

Baako's mother, Gloria Aba Addison, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Ghana Maritime Hospital.

Pulse Ghana

Expressing his condolences and that of Nana Addo, the Vice President assured Kweku Baako and his family of the nation's prayers and support "in these difficult times."

According to Bawumia, even though Madam Addison was advanced in age, her death was a sad one since the vacuum she had created could never be filled.

Pulse Ghana

Courtesy call at the Jubilee House

Kweku Baako was accompanied by his wife Mrs. Isha Baako, his sisters Judy Akosua Larbi Osei and Sabina Chinibuah, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), a relative, and other members of the family to thank the president and his vice for their support.

Madam Faustina Nelson and Ade Coker, both family members were also part of the delegation.

Pulse Ghana

Akosua Larbi Akosua Larbi presented three photo albums to the President, Vice President, and the Chief of Staff.