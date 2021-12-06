Photos: Commuters stranded over commercial drivers' strike in Accra

The leadership of the transport operators in an interview with Joy FM said government must do the needful before they get back to work.

A representative of the coalition of private transport operators, Abass Imoro said the strike is supposed to be nationwide but Pulse.com.gh monitoring of the situation reveals commercial drivers in Accra are the ones complying for now.

The drivers say they hope the campaign or strike will compel the government to reduce fuel prices immediately.

Meanwhile, the sit-down strike has left many commuters stranded, with some struggling to get cars to board to their destinations.

Interestingly, though, some drivers turned their lorry stations into football pitches while the strike was ongoing.

Videos that have gone viral show some of the drivers and their conductors displaying their football skills at the lorry stations while others acted as commentators.

At the Ashaiman lorry station, for instance, the drivers parked their cars and were playing football as the stranded passengers watched on.

