Photos from the ongoing 2022 NSMQ final that show the tension involved

Emmanuel Ayamga

The final of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) is currently ongoing, with Prempeh College, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Legon Presec) and Adisadel College slugging it out for the ultimate.

Photos from the ongoing NSMQ final that show how people are deeply invested in the competition

While the competition is already being keenly contested, photos from the audience are also another interesting aspect of the whole programme.

We know that at the end of the day, there will be troll materials of teachers and alumni whose schools lost.

But before the competition is even settled, we can’t forgo some of the most interesting photos from the ongoing final at the Great Hall of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Meanwhile, business mogul Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and media personality Lexis Bill are among the high-profile personalities who have graced the final of the 2022 NSMQ.

In photos that have gone viral, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Lexis Bill and other alumni members of Legon Presec are seen in the auditorium ready to support their alma mater, Legon Presec.

It remains to be seen which school will win this year’s competition, with the ongoing final being keenly contested.

