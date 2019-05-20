The heavy rains also flooded the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive's Party (APC), Hassan Ayariga at Haatso.

Reports indicate that the floods have caused damage to some of the luxury cars that were packed in the house of the 'controversial' politician.

Mr Ayarga, who confirmed the incident to ClassFMonline.com, said a nearby drain got inundated during the rains, forcing the flood waters to rush into his plush residence in the national capital, Accra.

Check out pictures of his flooded house below