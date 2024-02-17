Police arrest 2 over robbery, murder of MoMo vendor and another in Walewale

In a statement issued by the police, it was confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody and will be brought before court to face justice for their alleged crimes.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has personally reached out to the injured victims and the families of the deceased through telephone calls, assuring them of a thorough investigation into the matter.

Additionally, the North-East Regional Police Commander, accompanied by a team of officers, visited the injured persons at the hospital to offer support and condolences to the families of the deceased.

