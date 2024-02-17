According to initial police reports, the arrested suspects, identified as Zakaria Yamusa, also known as Vandam, and Fatao Issah, were allegedly involved in a violent robbery on February 12, 2024. The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals, including a mobile money vendor, and left seven others injured.
Police arrest 2 over robbery, murder of MoMo vendor and another in Walewale
The Ghana Police Service has made significant progress in the investigation of a robbery and murder case in Walewale, North East Region, with the arrest of two suspects through an intelligence-led operation on February 17, 2024.
In a statement issued by the police, it was confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody and will be brought before court to face justice for their alleged crimes.
Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has personally reached out to the injured victims and the families of the deceased through telephone calls, assuring them of a thorough investigation into the matter.
Additionally, the North-East Regional Police Commander, accompanied by a team of officers, visited the injured persons at the hospital to offer support and condolences to the families of the deceased.
The police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring all perpetrators involved in the incident are brought to justice. The intelligence operation is ongoing, with efforts focused on apprehending any other individuals involved in the robbery and murder case. Authorities have assured the public of their determination to pursue justice and bring closure to the affected families.
