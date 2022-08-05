Police arrest driver in connection with fatal Cape Coast-Takoradi highway accident

On reaching Eduagyei village, he carelessly overtook some vehicles and collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota Hiace mini bus No. WR 1347-17.

"While we commiserate with the affected families, we continue to entreat all road users to be disciplined, responsible and demonstrate a sense of humanity and adhere to road regulations in order to avoid such preventable accidents," the Police said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations by the Police revealed the suspect driver carelessly overtook some vehicles in front of him and ended up colliding with the Toyota Hiace bus.

Twelve persons including the driver of the Toyota Hiace died in the accident.

The Police is currently working with the families of the deceased to assist with identification of the victims.

The accident occurred when the DAF Truck collided with the Toyota Hiace bus with registration number WR 1347- 17.

The DAF truck, loaded with bags of cement was heading towards Takoradi while the Toyota Hiace bus was from Takoradi heading towards Kumasi.

The truck is alleged to have overtaken a vehicle ahead of it and as a result of poor visibility due to a burning bush, collided with the Toyota Hiace bus.

The Ghana National Fire Service from Elmina were at the scene to rescue the victims.

However, only one person was found alive, injured.

The driver of the truck absconded.

The bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.