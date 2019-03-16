The officer, identified as Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 physically assaulted the journalists who were on their way for an assignment in Accra.

ACP David Eklu, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service says the officer has been under investigation since Thursday, the day of the incident in Accra.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that there are two aspects of the case that the police are investigating.

One aspect is the assault on the journalists while the other is the traffic incident that led to the confrontation.

"It was a traffic incident that led to this scuffle so the traffic incident has also been reported at the MTTD at the Ministries Police station so that aspect is also being handled,” he said.

ACP Eklu further noted that "The Police officer has been identified and has given his statement. The other police officers who witnessed this thing have also given their statement.

"There were other non-police officers who have also given their statements. Because of the pain that the two journalists suffered, we have given them time to go and seek medical attention after that they will give their statements then we can continue with the investigations.”

The victims of the assault have been identified as; Raissa Sambou, Malik Sullemana and Salifu Abdul Rahman.

Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu of the Accra Regional SWAT Unit reportedly used his unregistered motorcycle to hit the car transporting the Ghanaian Times journalists.

The police officer is reported to have ignored the accident and went further to skip traffic.

The journalists confronted him and upon trying to record the ensuing exchanges, the police officers pounced on them and physically assaulted them.