Politicians should be fearless in the galamsey fight - Afenyo Markin

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Alexander Afenyo-Markin deputy majority leader in Parliament has charged his comrade politicians to be fearless in the fight against illegal mining

According to him, his immediate experience at the Ghana Water Company Limited as former chair of the board makes him appreciate the company's devotion to spending to treat water polluted by illegal mining.

“The devastation caused by galamsey to the country’s water bodies and farmlands is incalculable,” he said.

Speaking at the commissioning of a 6-unit classroom block for ACM Basic School in Sankor in Effutu, Mr. Afenyo-Markin regretted that some lawmakers permit themselves to be clouded by partisanship in the fight against galamsey.

“President Akufo-Addo made me chairman of Ghana Water. I know how much it costs to treat water. And because we the politicians have made everything partisan; we’re looking at the next election, we are unable to boldly confront the challenges that face our nation.”

“So galamsey is destroying us. People are dying of cancer, people are dying without knowing why they’re dying. The water you drink, do you think it is safe for you? Let us confront galamsey. Let us confront the challenges that face our nation.”

“I call on my colleague politicians; CPP, NDC, NPP, let’s come together, call a consensus on the key national issues that will benefit our people in the long term. If we continue with this type of parochial politics, trust me, our country will go nowhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total number of 164 suspected illegal miners have been arrested at Anyinam and Mampong in the Eastern region by the Military anti galamsey taskforce.

