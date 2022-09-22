Politicians should be fearless in the galamsey fight - Afenyo Markin

“The devastation caused by galamsey to the country’s water bodies and farmlands is incalculable,” he said.

Speaking at the commissioning of a 6-unit classroom block for ACM Basic School in Sankor in Effutu, Mr. Afenyo-Markin regretted that some lawmakers permit themselves to be clouded by partisanship in the fight against galamsey.

“President Akufo-Addo made me chairman of Ghana Water. I know how much it costs to treat water. And because we the politicians have made everything partisan; we’re looking at the next election, we are unable to boldly confront the challenges that face our nation.”

“So galamsey is destroying us. People are dying of cancer, people are dying without knowing why they’re dying. The water you drink, do you think it is safe for you? Let us confront galamsey. Let us confront the challenges that face our nation.”

“I call on my colleague politicians; CPP, NDC, NPP, let’s come together, call a consensus on the key national issues that will benefit our people in the long term. If we continue with this type of parochial politics, trust me, our country will go nowhere,” he said.