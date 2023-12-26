Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

A total of 1,086 people died in road crashes from January to June 2023.

The number is against 1,300 people who also died during the same period in 2022.

This was contained in a report on the road traffic crash and casualty situation provisional statistics for January to June issued by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD).

Also, 7,807 people were injured in the period under review as against a total of 8,007 people who got injured from January to June in 2022.

Pulse.com.gh takes a look at the number of road crashes in 2023 that should make road safety a priority.

10 reported dead in Ho

At least 10 people perished when a mini-bus and a rubbish compactor collided at the foot of the Galenku Hill at Ho Bankoe on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The gory accident occurred at about 4 pm when the mini-bus traveling from the Taviefe direction towards Ho ran into the heavy-duty truck which was ascending the hill from the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses believed the mini-van, with registration number, GR 1645 W developed a brake failure while descending the hill, causing it to veer into the lane of the truck.

The impact was so great that the truck got thrown off the road while the mini-van was compressed beyond description.

9 die in fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

At least nine (9) persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident at the Birimso section of the road close to Bunso junction along the Accra to Kumasi highway.

About 19 others have also been seriously injured in the accident.

The sad incident happened when two Toyota Hiace mini-buses belonging to 2M Express Company Limited crashed.

The two buses with registration numbers GN 3229-21 and GN 8292-20 had about 28 passengers on board.

The accident occurred on Sunday, March 26, 2022, at about 3:30 am.

An eyewitness narrating the incident said the vehicle from Accra while trying to swerve a container that had fallen onto the road off a trailer slammed into the other vehicle heading towards Accra from the Kumasi direction.

Some victims trapped in the cars were extricated and were sent to Kibi Government Hospital and Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital at Kyebi and Osiem for treatment.

Gory accident on Accra-Tema motorway claims 2 lives on the spot

Two persons have been confirmed dead after a fatal accident involving an Infiniti FX35 vehicle and a parked tractor-trailer on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

An eyewitness narrating the incident said two occupants of the saloon car died on the spot.

The eyewitness said the driver lost control and crashed into a parked articulated truck.

The car was destroyed in the process.

An official of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) under the Ghana Police Service, stated that a saloon car attempting to overtake other vehicles ran under a stationary trailer.

6 dead, 20 others injured in Gomoa Okyereko accident

Six people perished in a ghastly accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast road on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The accident involved a bus with registration number GT 5866-L and a fuel tanker with registration number WR 2063-10.

About 20 others who sustained various injuries in the accident were sent to receive treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Information indicated that the passengers on board the bus were traveling from Liberia to the Buduburam camp while the fuel tanker was traveling to Apam.

Six die in Okere accident

Another fatal accident has occurred in the Okere District of the Eastern Region, claiming six lives in the process.

The latest accident occurred on the afternoon of Monday, May 22, 2023, at Bepoase, off the Asenema road.

The accident happened as a head-on collision between a Hyundai H-100 with registration number GX 2698 - 18 and a Toyota Hiace with registration number, ER 804 - 18.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the Toyota Hiace which was loaded with foodstuff and traders from the Nkurakan market and heading towards Adukrom collided with the Hyundai H -100 which was en route to Koforidua from Adukrom.