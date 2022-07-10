Research shows that 93% of public sector workers take only GH¢2,007 as salary

93% of public sector workers in Ghana earn only up to GH¢2,007 at the end of every month, research conducted by the Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) has noted.
The government employee's average income in Ghana ranges from GH¢1,720 thus minimum to GH¢2,007 maximum.
In 2021, 61.86% of all public sector workers earned an average monthly net salary between GH¢1,720.75 and GH¢2,208.10; an average of GH¢1,964.42 and 30.74% of all public sector workers earned an average monthly net salary between GH¢2,257.94 and GH¢2,797.85; an average of GH¢2,527.89, the research data stated.
It said 2.6% of all public sector workers earned an average monthly net salary between GH¢1,720.75 and GH¢2,797.85 in the year 2021.
The lowest average public sector gross salary stands at GH¢2,294.33 ($284.48) as of the fiscal year 2021 adding that the highest average public sector gross salary stands at GH¢86,434.49 ($10,744.67).
It added: "86% of all public sector workers, compromising mostly of the education sector and civil and local government sector workers earned an average gross salary between GH¢2,294.33 and GH¢2,944.13 as of the fiscal year 2021. That was an average gross salary of GH¢2,619.23 ($324.77)."
The government made a 7% increment across the board for all public sector workers' salaries for the year 2022.
Below are the key research findings and observations:
- 74% of all public sector workers, compromising mostly the health sector and some security services (Interior Ministry) workers earned an average gross salary between GH¢3,010.58 and GH¢3,730.46 as of the fiscal year 2021. An average gross salary of GH¢3,370.52 ($417.93).
- 6% of all public sector workers earned an average gross salary between GH¢2,294.33 and GH¢3,730.46 as of the fiscal year 2021.
- The contributing share of the 92.6% of all public sector workers that earned an average gross salary between GH¢2,294.33 and GH¢3,730.46 to the overall wage bill of GH¢32.1 billion in 2021 was 75.14%.
- The remaining 7.4% who earned an average gross salary between GH¢4,167.38 and GH¢86,434.49, contributed a share of 24.86% to the total wage bill of GH¢32.1 billion in 2021.
- Total deductions per Regulation 93 of PFM Regulations 2019; Payroll Deductions, stood at 25.05% for the fiscal year 2021.
- This put the average net earnings of the 61.86% who earned between an average gross salary of GH¢2,294.33 and GH¢2,944.13 at GH¢1,964.42 ($243.58), for the fiscal year 2021. The lowest average is GH¢1,720.75 and the highest average is GH¢2,208.10.
- It equally put the average net earnings of the 30.74% who earned between an average gross salary of GH¢3,010.58 and GH¢3,730.46 at GH¢2,527.89 ($313.44), for the 2021 fiscal year. The lowest average is GH¢2,257.94 and the highest average is GH¢2,797.85.
- Factoring in the 7% wage increment across the board in 2022 for all public sector workers, those earning less than GH¢3,000 will stand at 60.99% of all public sector workers, while those earning between GH¢3,000 and GH¢3,900 will stand at 31.61% of all public sector workers. A percentage shift of 0.87% from the lower tier.
