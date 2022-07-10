Research shows that 93% of public sector workers take only GH¢2,007 as salary

In 2021, 61.86% of all public sector workers earned an average monthly net salary between GH¢1,720.75 and GH¢2,208.10; an average of GH¢1,964.42 and 30.74% of all public sector workers earned an average monthly net salary between GH¢2,257.94 and GH¢2,797.85; an average of GH¢2,527.89, the research data stated.

It said 2.6% of all public sector workers earned an average monthly net salary between GH¢1,720.75 and GH¢2,797.85 in the year 2021.

The lowest average public sector gross salary stands at GH¢2,294.33 ($284.48) as of the fiscal year 2021 adding that the highest average public sector gross salary stands at GH¢86,434.49 ($10,744.67).

It added: "86% of all public sector workers, compromising mostly of the education sector and civil and local government sector workers earned an average gross salary between GH¢2,294.33 and GH¢2,944.13 as of the fiscal year 2021. That was an average gross salary of GH¢2,619.23 ($324.77)."

The government made a 7% increment across the board for all public sector workers' salaries for the year 2022.

Below are the key research findings and observations: