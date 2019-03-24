In addition, an estimated 2,048 sustained various degrees of injuries during the same period, Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, the Executive Director of the NRSC said.

She made this known Sunday when she addressed the two road accidents in the Bono East and Central Regions on Friday.

The two accidents claimed more than 60 lives, with some, who were involved in the Bono East crash, burning beyond recognition.

A mass burial has been organised for those who burnt beyond recognition.

Obiri-Yeboah said there has been an upsurge of road deaths and injuries from the beginning of the year.

"Available statistics from the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service indicates that from January to the end of February 2019, a total of 411 were killed and 2,048 were injured through road traffic crashes in Ghana," she said.