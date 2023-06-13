ADVERTISEMENT
Roads Ministry announces 5 months traffic interruption over Motorway flyover construction

Evans Annang

Vehicular traffic on a number of key routes in Accra is to be interrupted from Tuesday, June 13 to October 31, 2023, to make way for the construction of a flyover over the Accra–Tema Motorway.

Motorway flyover
Motorway flyover

The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads has announced that the flow of vehicular traffic at the southern approach of the Flowerpot roundabout will be interrupted.

This period of interruption is to enable the construction of the flyover on the motorway to progress.

The Urban Roads Department in a statement noted that routes such as the East and West bound of Spintex Road, Burma Camp Road from Giffard Road, and East and Westbound of Martey Tsuru Road will be affected.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways wants “the general public and all Road users” to know that, “owing to intense construction activities at the southern approach of the Flyover over the Motorway project, the Flowerpot Roundabout bound traffic will experience some disruptions to traffic flow” within the said period.

A statement issued by the Ministry listed the affected routes as:

  • Spintex Road (East and West Bound)
  • Burma Camp Road from Giffard Road, and
  • Martey Tsuru Road (East and West Bound)

The ministry advised motorists to follow traffic management and diversion signs placed at designated points or use alternate routes to facilitate free movement of traffic through the construction area.

The flyover, estimated to cost $200 million and thought to be one of the biggest in the sub-region, is scheduled to be completed by December 2023.

The project funded by the Government of Ghana (Afriexim Bank), is being undertaken by Messrs. China Railway No. 5 Engineering Ghana Limited.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW

Motorway flyover statement
Motorway flyover statement Pulse Ghana
