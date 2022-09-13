8-year-old class 3 pupil, Samelia Mekporsigbe wins national competition

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose constituency Samelia hails from, took to his social media pages to express his joy at the sterling performance of the youngsters.

He disclosed that the Volta Parliamentary Caucus and himself are putting together a mouthwatering reward package for the pupils and their teachers.

“The gallant team and their teachers should expect a handsome package of commendation from the Volta Parliamentary Caucus in due course.

Many more surprises on the way for my amazing Samelia. Absolutely proud of you Champ,” the lawmaker wrote on Facebook on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

It would be recalled that last month, the MP gifted GHS3,000, and a Samsung Tablet in addition to a scholarship to little Samelia for winning the Regional Reading Competition.

"She has also been placed on the MP’s scholarship programme for additional academic assistance until she graduates from the university,” Ablakwa wrote on his social media platforms.

She had won the competition at the circuit and district levels before emerging as the winner at the regional level too.

She had outperformed 17 other champions from various districts across the region to achieve this feat.

"It was a delight to receive a victorious delegation led by North Tongu Director of Education, Mrs. Isabella Regina Ayimey as they presented to me the phenomenal Samelia Mekporsigbe, a class 3 pupil of Battor DA Primary School in my beloved constituency, and winner of the Volta Regional Reading Competition sponsored by the USAID Learning initiative.

"The amazing 8-year-old daughter of a NaBCo trainee will proceed to represent the Vollta Region at the national level in a few weeks after emerging the best from the circuit, district, and regional level where she competed with 17 other district champions," Ablakwa wrote on his social media platforms on August 5 to eulogise the little girl.

In the same post on social media, the lawmaker promised that if Samelia won the national competition, there would be more enviable rewards for her.

The Chiefs and people of North Tongu are really proud of young Samelia. We wish her the very best at the national competition, and assure her of bigger deserving surprises.