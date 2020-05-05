The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said the Vice President has shown in his recent outburts as someone lacking knowledge on the Ghanaian economy.

Reacting to criticisms made by the Vice President on the erstwhile NDC administration, Adongo said Dr. Bawumia was just doing propaganda.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama made a very basic statement. He said that the economy as a result of COVID-19 is in intensive care but you come back and you tell us to look at the data and that the data shows that the ex-president was churning out untruths but you are unable to point out a single point."

"Throughout his [Dr. Bawumia] statement, he kept saying the data shows, the data shows, and he is unable to point out one single data that shows [something]. But the reality is that; is the economy really in intensive care? The answer is yes.”

“I want to ask Dr Bawumia one thing; in saying that John Mahama should look at the data, do you have COVID-19 data? Because John Mahama is saying the economy as a result of COVID-19 is in ICU."

Bawumia fires Mahama on Ghana's economy AFP

"If you are disapproving and saying he should look at the data, then show us the COVID-19 economy data but you don’t have it and then you keep throwing English around that we have done better. I indicated to you people that you shouldn’t even be listening to Dr Bawumia because he doesn’t even understand the economy,” the Bolgatanga Central MP added.

John Mahama had claimed that the much-touted Ghanaian economy is in shambles few weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

But Dr. Bawumia who did not take kindly to the criticism asked Mahama who is also the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress to apprise himself with the right data on the state of the country’s economy before making contrary statements that set him up for embarrassment.