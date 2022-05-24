Sir John's Will brouhaha: I'll never turn my back against him — NPP's Charles Owusu

The Will of Sir John contains a mind-blowing list of properties including some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest.

Portions of the Achimota Forest lands in his will have been allocated to his family relatives.

Page 5 of the document stated that "I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever."

"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu. Upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor," it added.

"I give my portion of land that jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this will is domiciled in the USA forever," the Will document stated.

Pulse Ghana

But Charles Owusu said he will not comment on the issue.

In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, he expressed worry about how the 'Will of Sir John' was leaked into the public domain.

He said "There are so many people with the same name as mine and I am the only person who was closer to Sir John. We will know the truth after investigations are done. I don’t want to jump the gun and speak about it. I am quiet not because I am afraid but because I am mourning Sir John."

"The only time I heard about Sir John’s will was when he died; I was even told by the lawyer that I was one of the executors and that was the first time I heard that. If Sir John said in his Will that I should take care of his property, I will gladly do it because I love him so much.

"I will never turn my back against Sir John. The Ministry has said it is investigating the matter and I am waiting for the ministry to come out with their findings because a dead man cannot speak for himself," he added.