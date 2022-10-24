According to the founder of the Alabaster International Ministries, the president was very humble during the erstwhile John Mahama-led NDC regime, for which reason Ghanaians voted for for him to preside over the nation.
Stop pride and arrogance or you’ll go down without remedy – Prophet Oduro to Akufo-Addo
Prophet Kofi Oduro has cautioned President Akufo-Addo to stop being excessively proud and arrogant or risk going down without remedy.
In his view, Akufo-Addo has, however, become proud and arrogant after becoming president, and has become worse than the NDC and Mahama, whom Ghanaians replaced with him.
“I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you, Sir, the Lord is telling me, pride takes everybody down. And if you continue to be proud, you will go down without remedy. Your government will be the worst in the history of this country,” prophet Oduro warned during a sermon on Sunday, October 23.
He went further to urge the president to amend his ways and not forget where God picked him from, or he risks incurring the wrath of God.
Citing Proverbs 1:30 in the bible, the popular man of God spoke about how God abandons those who abandon his ways.
“Your excellency if you continue in the arrogance of speech and the pride of your life, you will never see solution and you will never see remedy.
“I stand here as a man of God and as a prophet of God, not needing anything from you except your repentance and your humility. If not, Ghana is going into destruction”.
President Akufo-Addo has been in the news headlines over the past few days following some controversial comments he made while touring certain parts of the country. Among some of his comments that got Ghanaians angry with many calling for his resignation was when he said that he did not care if they wanted to vote for the opposition party, NDC, in the next election due to the prevailing severe hardships.
