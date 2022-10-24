Stop pride and arrogance or you’ll go down without remedy – Prophet Oduro to Akufo-Addo

In his view, Akufo-Addo has, however, become proud and arrogant after becoming president, and has become worse than the NDC and Mahama, whom Ghanaians replaced with him.

“I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you, Sir, the Lord is telling me, pride takes everybody down. And if you continue to be proud, you will go down without remedy. Your government will be the worst in the history of this country,” prophet Oduro warned during a sermon on Sunday, October 23.

He went further to urge the president to amend his ways and not forget where God picked him from, or he risks incurring the wrath of God.

READ ALSO: Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Citing Proverbs 1:30 in the bible, the popular man of God spoke about how God abandons those who abandon his ways.

“Your excellency if you continue in the arrogance of speech and the pride of your life, you will never see solution and you will never see remedy.

“I stand here as a man of God and as a prophet of God, not needing anything from you except your repentance and your humility. If not, Ghana is going into destruction”.