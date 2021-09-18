Strangers calling mother of missing pregnant woman for ransom

Josephine Simons was reported missing on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Mrs Simons, according to her husband Michael Simons, has been living with her mother since she is expecting a child.

As part of her daily physicals, she went on a routine morning walk from the Amanoo road to the Paa Grant Roundabout area but did not return home.

After her mother reported the case to the husband, a search team was formed and combed the major health facilities in the area suspecting she may have gone into labour and was rushed to one of the health posts but to no avail.

The case is being investigated by the Takoradi police.

Takoradi became infamous for the kidnapping and killing of some four young girls a couple of years ago.