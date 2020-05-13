The suit which was filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine, challenged Amidu's eligibility due to his age.

He then sought reliefs, including “a declaration that by a true and proper interpretation of Articles 190 (1) (d), 199 (1) (4) and 295 of the 1992 Constitution, the requirement age of all holders of public offices created pursuant to Article 190 (1) (d), is 60 years, anyhow not beyond 65 years.”

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu with Nana Addo

However, in a ruling read by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, the Supreme Court in a 5-2 majority decision dismissed the writ and said reasons for its dismissal would be filed at the court’s registry.

The Attorney General’s Office, in its response to the suit, urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit, saying it was being “borne out of narrow, inadequate and literal construction of the scope of the application of Article 199 of the Constitution.”